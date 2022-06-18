Marjorie Joyce Mills, 84, an amazing mother and caring soul, passed away Thursday, June 15, 2022, surrounded by her family.
She was born on March 1, 1938, in Vincennes, Indiana, to the late Charles and Ruth Soliday Strater.
Marjorie knew Jesus and the truth that we see in the scriptures. Psalms 16:11 tells us that “In Your presence is fullness of joy; at Your right hand are pleasures forevermore;” we rest confidently today and forever knowing that Marjorie is full of joy in the presence of the Lord.
Marjorie was born in 1938 and touched so many lives in her 84 years. Marjorie spent her entire life dedicated to loving and teaching the children of Corry, Pa. and her legacy lived on many years after retirement.
Over the course of her life, she traveled to many places all over the world and enjoyed life to the fullest. When she wasn’t traveling, she was enjoying life on Canadohta Lake and spending time with her precious family. Marjorie was known for her fun flair of fashion and all that sparkle and glitter.
Marjorie is survived by her two sisters, Beverly Dennis, and Ruthie Bailey and husband, Russell; her two children, Edward Mills and wife, Jeannine, and Stacey Mattocks and husband, Jake, as well as her three grandchildren, Collin, Austin, and Marissa. She held a special spot in her heart for Bret Mills and wife, Meghann and their children, Addy and Deacon.
“And when great souls die, after a period of peace blooms.” — Maya Anglou.
Family and friends may call at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home Inc., 303 N. Washington St., Titusville on Monday from 6 to 8 p.m.
Memorial contributions can be made to Fredericktown First Church of God, 19535 Zolman Road, Fredericktown, Ohio 43019.
