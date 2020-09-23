Mrs. Phyllis B. Dunn, 90, formerly of Titusville, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, at Wesbury United Methodist Community in Meadville.
Mrs. Dunn was born on Dec. 6, 1929, in Plumer to the late Ferris and Burdetta (Irwin) Baker. She married John M. Dunn III on June 25, 1949. Mr. Dunn preceded her in death on March 30, 1980.
She was a graduate of Titusville High School, Class of 1947.
Phyllis and John owned and operated Dunn Stationery in Titusville for many years. She also opened an antique garage called The Warehouse and later became a real estate agent for Stephen’s Real Estate.
She was a member of St. Walburga Church where she also served on various committees and boards. She was always busy organizing many of her THS class reunions and events for the Southwest Township community.
Phyllis is survived by three daughters, Carol Steinbuhler and husband, J.J., of Ellicottville, New York, Joan Kocan, of Meadville and Gary Baker, of Conneaut Lake, Jane Brady and husband, Mike, of Avon Lake, Ohio; eight grandchildren, several great-grandchildren, a brother, David Baker, of Titusville; a sister, Frances “Sarah” Chappel, of Titusville, and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by a son, John M. Dunn IV, three brothers and two sisters.
A private funeral service is being conducted for the family with Fr. Walter E. Packard officiating.
Interment will be in St. Catharine’s Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the YMCA, 505 W. Walnut St., Titusville, Pa. 16354 or to Benson Memorial Library, 213 N. Franklin St., Titusville, Pa. 16354.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, Titusville. If you would like to leave a condolence for the family go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
