James Stuart Paul (Stu) passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021. He was 91 years old.
He was born on Nov. 10, 1929, in Titusville to the late Mildred R. Paul Merry and James H. Paul.
He was married to Phyllis Lake, with whom he had a son, Christopher Stuart Paul, who lives in Dana Point, California. Phyllis predeceased Stu.
He was then married to Alice Kay Reitz, with whom he had a son, Bert Paul, of Raleigh, North Carolina, and a daughter, Alexa Paul Vroman, of Centerville. Kay died in 1970.
He was married twice more.
Stu graduated from the Titusville High School, Class of 1947. He served in the U.S. Air force from 1948 to 1952, spending his service time in Germany, Bermuda and Florida. He was honorably discharged with the rank of Staff Sergeant. Laterm he went to college on the G.I. Bill and got a degree to teach from California State Teachers College. He then earned his master’s degree at West Virginia University.
Stu began his teaching career in 1958 at Guys Mills and later was an industrial arts teacher at Titusville High School, until his retirement in 1988. He was able to travel a great deal in his retirement.
He mostly enjoyed eating fresh tomatoes, fresh strawberries and driving all vehicles (cars, snowmobiles, ATVs, etc.) way too fast and for much longer than he should have. He also was a private pilot and flew his plane until five years after he was told he had to stop.
His hobbies were traveling, woodworking, forming odd friendships, contradicting everybody, outliving people and insisting that he was always right. He was mostly successful in all of these, except the last one. Despite that, we will miss him.
Stu is also survived by a son-in-law, Brian C. Vroman, of Centerville; three grandchildren, Jaymes (Stephanie) Vroman, of Waterford, Brianne (Cody) Wakefield, of Spartansburg, and Alisa (Luke) Mailliard, of Titusville; seven great-grandchildren, Weston, Bowen, Jemma and Abram Wakefield, and Ambrielle, Brynlee and Maelyn Mailliard, and a brother, David (Dorothy) Paul, of Virginia.
Friends may call at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, Pa. 16354 on Friday from 10 to 11 a.m. with the funeral service to follow, conducted by Pastor Tim Harger, of the Rometown Community Church.
Interment will be in Covenanter Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Crawford County, 417 N. Monroe St., Titusville, Pa. 16354 or to Covenanter Cemetery Association, 44187 Mageetown Road, Centerville, Pa. 16404.
If you would like to leave a condolence for the family, go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
