Vida Grace Cook, 90, formerly of Titusville, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, at the Abington Crest Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Erie, under the care of the Lakeland Area Hospice.
She was born in Titusville on Feb. 1, 1929, to the late Blaine and Almeda Kerr Holmes.
Vida graduated from Colestock High School, Class of 1947.
In her earlier working years she worked at G.C. Murphy and W.T. Grant in Titusville. Her last employment was a bookkeeper at Perry Screw & Bolt in Detroit, MI.
She enjoyed hiking and photography. She spent countless hours in her gardens and yard work. Vida loved to get lost in books and enjoyed her weekly visits to Benson Memorial Library. She lived life to fullest through the enjoyment of the simple things in life.
Vida is survived by a six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; seven nieces and nephews; a sister, Erma Holmes, of Oregon; and caregivers, Darren Titus and Shirley Titus, both of Titusville.
She was preceded in death by daughters, Karen Maier and Robin Cook Cicotte; an infant son, Wayne Titus; sisters, Bernice Baltine, Madeline Beers and Geneva Shirley Moore; a brother, James Holmes; and companion, Guy W. Wright.
No public services will be observed.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Benson Memorial Library, 213 N. Franklin St., Titusville, PA 16354.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St.,
Condolence may be left for the family at garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.