Mr. Claude E. “Gene” Brown, 75, of Titusville, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020 at 2:46 p.m. at the Corry Manor.
Gene was born on Aug. 30, 1944, in Westfield, New York, to the late William and Hazel James Brown.
He attended Oil City schools.
Gene worked at Allied Accessory Auto Parts and various other companies in the New York area.
He was a member of St. James Episcopal Church.
Gene was a giving man who volunteered his time at Titusville OC&T Railroad, St. James Soup Kitchen and the Titusville Food Bank.
He enjoyed walking, loved spoiling kids and was an avid fan of the WWE.
Gene is survived by his two sons, Christopher Brown, of Titusville, and Walter Brown, of Meadville; a grandson, Isaac M. Hathaway, of Meadville; a brother, Christopher Brown, of Waterford; two sisters, Alena Woods, of Titusville, and Judy Houser, of Dayton, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by five brothers, Walter Dale Brown, Charles “Pete” Brown, Richard “Dickie” Brown, William Edward Brown and Joseph Tyke Brown and two sisters, Peggy Brown and Elizabeth Sue Soto.
No public calling hours will be observed. A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Memorial contributions can be made to OC&T Railroad.
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
