John M. Shontz, 63, of Titusville, passed away on Monday, July 6, 2020, at UPMC Hamot in Erie.
John was born on Dec. 18, 1956, in Titusville, a son of Margaret Ann Hatcher Shontz and the late Lloyd W. Shontz Sr.
John was a graduate of Townville High School, Class of 1974. He was a veteran having served in the U.S. Navy.
He was a mechanic most of his life, having worked at the former S&S Auto in Titusville and also self-employed as such.
John was a member of the Titusville Wesleyan Methodist Church, the American Legion and VFW in Titusville and the former Polish National Alliance (PNA) Club. He enjoyed the outdoors, camping, hunting, fishing in Canada, going to the family island at Oleopolis, spending time at “The Well” and spending time with his family and friends, especially his grandchildren.
He is survived by his mother, of Hydetown; children, Michael Warner and companion, Heidi Herman, of Titusville, Jason Shontz, of Titusville, Ryan Shontz and fiancée, Jenika Beach, of Franklin, Jeremy Shontz, of Williamsburg, Virginia, Jacoby Shontz, of Hampton, Virginia, Caty Konat and husband, Peter, of Orlando, Florida and Alex Scalise, of Williamsburg, Virginia; nine grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; two brothers, Tommy Lee Shontz and wife, Tina, of Surprise, Arizona and Paul Shontz and wife, Rachael, of Titusville; seven sisters, Grace Dingle and Vanessa Shontz, of Meadville, Dolly Shontz, of Hydetown, Doris Graham and husband, Tim, and Betty Shontz, of Titusville, Naomi Shontz, of Oil City and Pauline Young, of New Castle and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Charles E. Shontz and Lloyd W. “Bud” Shontz Jr. and a sister, Violet Ann Shontz.
No public calling hours will be observed. A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
The family asks that memorials be made to the Cleo J. Ross Post 368 American Legion or to the family.
The Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, Pa. 16354 is in charge of arrangements.
If you wish to leave a condolence or donation for the family, visit garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
