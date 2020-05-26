Daniel R. Hanes, 71, of Titusville, passed away Friday, May 22, 2020, at home. Daniel was born in Titusville, on Dec. 11, 1948, a son of the late Jack and Helen (Firster) Hanes.
Daniel married Susanne Foote on Oct. 17, 1987. She survives.
Daniel was a retired truck driver and drove for James Dwyer, out of New York, as well as other trucking companies.
A Vietnam Veteran, Daniel served his country as a member of the U.S. Army for eight years before being honorably discharged.
He was a lifetime member of VFW Post #5958. His hobbies and interests included building and riding his VW trikes, fishing, boating, camping, golfing and following the Pittsburgh Steelers. He also enjoyed working in his garage, and he gained great satisfaction in helping others. His favorite thing was spending time with his children, grandchildren and friends. He will be missed.
In addition to his wife, Susanne, of 32 years, Daniel is survived by his children, Daniel R. Hanes Jr., of Warren, Debra Harrison and her husband, Glenn, of Titusville, David Dailey and his wife, Corlene, of Townville, Shannon Trammel and Michelle Ferguson, both of Georgia; 11 grandchildren; a sister, Lavonne Boyle, of Florida and a brother, Jack Hanes and his wife, Shirley, of Pleasantville.
Daniel was preceded in death by his step-father and mother, Paul and Helen Dean, by whom he was raised, and a sister, Janice Hanes.
A memorial service will be held at a future date.
Memorial contributions may be made in Daniel's memory to Hospice of Crawford County, 766 Liberty St., or VNA 704. N. Main St., both in Meadville, Pa. 16335.
Arrangements are under the direction of Stephen P. Mizner Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 404 Chestnut St., Meadville.
Share a memory or condolence at miznerfuneralhome.com.
