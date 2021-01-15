Margaret E. “Peggy” Roser, 82, of Oil City, formerly of Plum Township and Seneca, died at Oakwood Heights in Oil City early Thursday morning, Jan. 14, 2021, due to COVID-19.
She was born in Oil City on Dec. 28, 1938, to the late Charles D. Porter Sr. and Marian (Fox) Porter.
She was a 1956 graduate of Cranberry High School.
Through the years, Peggy enjoyed going to lunch with and keeping in touch with her classmates. In her earlier years, she served as Cub Scout den mother when her boys were active with the scouting program. Peggy enjoyed ceramics, bowling, camping, traveling and her beloved pets, Pixie and Daisy May. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with and taking care of her family and grandchildren. She was always very supportive of her children’s and grandchildren’s sporting events.
Mrs. Roser was a member of the Chapmanville Community Church.
She worked at JCPenney department store in Oil City and then worked as a secretary for the Pennzoil Refinery for many years.
She was married in Oil City on Aug. 2, 1958 to Ronald J. Roser. He preceded her in death on Dec. 21, 2018.
Peggy is survived by three sons, Michael Roser, of Seneca, Steven Roser and his girlfriend, Candy Kent, of Seneca, and Scott Roser, of Plum Township; four grandchildren, Steven, Baylee, Jacob and Jordan, and two twin great-granddaughters, Madlyn and Rosalie.
Also surviving is her sister, Judy Smith, of Nevada; her brother, Dan Porter and his wife, Joy, of Sanger, Texas; two brothers-in-law, Sam Roser, of Seneca, and Daniel Roser and wife, Karen, of Titusville; a sister-in-law, Cathy Rybak and husband, Greg, of Seneca, and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Marian Porter and her husband, Ronald.
A private visitation for family will be held on Monday from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. in Hile-Best Funeral Home, 2781 Rte. 257, Seneca, Cranberry Township. A funeral service will be held in the funeral home on Monday at 1 p.m. with Rev. Glen VanCise, pastor of Chapmanville Community Church, officiating. The wearing of a face mask and maintaining social distancing is requested.
Interment will be in Sunset Hill Memorial Gardens in Cranberry.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Venango County Humane Society, 286 South Main St., Seneca, Pa. 16346.
To express online condolences to Peggy’s family, please visit hilebest.com.
