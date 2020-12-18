Mrs. Edna Kathryn Reed Bush, 94, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020 at 1:05 p.m. at the Rouse Home in Youngsville.
Edna was born on Feb. 5, 1926 in Dora, Pennsylvania, and lived in Tidioute for the last 50 years.
She is survived by three sons; Charles “Harry” Bush and wife, Judith, Boyd A. Bush and wife, Linda, both of Tidioute, and Edward M. Bush and friend, Susan Gonzales, of California; seven grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren and stepgrandchildren, whom she loved very much; James Bush and his four children, Shawn, Matthew, Hunter and Kathryn, of Tidioute; Barbara Frantz and husband, Charles, of Bradenton, Florida; Suzanne Preston and husband, Keith, and her five children, Nathan, Isabella, Kaitlyn, Jillian and Jack, of Erie; Megan McLeod and husband, Charles, of Palmetto, Florida; Shannon Frantz and husband, Scott, and their two children, Evan and Zachary, of Bradenton, Florida; Hannah Rogers and her children, Laramie and Rhep, of Fort Worth, Texas.
Edna is also survived by a sister, Shirley Schreckengost, of Kittaning, and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles J. Bush Jr.; her parents, Grover and Ida Reed; a brother, Harry Reed; and a sister, Beulah Weaver.
Edna was a kind and caring person and loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was known by everyone for her cooking, baking and gardening. Her home was a constant gathering spot for family, friends and neighbors who thoroughly enjoyed the fruits of her labors.
Of utmost importance to Edna, though, was her worship of her God, Jehovah. She was baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses on March 12, 1955 and remained an active member of the congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses until the time of her death. She had the privilege of attending many assemblies and conventions, most notably was the 1958 International Convention held in New York City with over 250,000 in attendance. Her greatest joy was sharing with others the “Good News” of God’s Kingdom and her hope for the future, both in public ministry and informally.
Although Edna will be greatly missed, her family and friends eagerly await the day we will be reunited with her again at the resurrection promised in Acts 24:15, where she looked forward to living forever on a paradise earth (Psalm 37:29).
No public calling hours will be observed.
Memorial contributions can be made to World Wide Work of Jehovah’s Witnesses at jw.org.
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
