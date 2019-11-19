Daniel P. Himes, of Hampton Township, Gibsonia, passed in peace on Nov. 16, 2019, at the age of 78. Born on July 11, 1941, in Titusville, son of the late Harry J. and Betty Goodman Himes.
He was the beloved husband for 55 years of A. Louise Armstrong Himes. He was the loving father of Michelle (Chris) Pitz, Cami (Bob) Amory and Brian (Leanne) Himes; brother of Tom (Trudy) Himes and Sherri (Alan) Matthews; proud grandfather of Nicole (Shawn) Chambers, Noelle Pitz, and Lee Pitz, Anthony and Sam Amory, and Makayla and Brandon Himes.
Friends will be received Friday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at Schellhaas Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 5864 Heckert Road, Bakerstown. Services will be held Saturday at 10:30 a.m. in Bakerstown United Methodist Church with Pastor Keith A. Dunn officiating.
Dan will be fondly remembered by family and friends as a loving father and husband, a hardworking radiology technician, hunting enthusiast, wood carver, motorcyclist and handy man. He was a longtime member of Bakerstown United Methodist Church. Dan was proud to be raised in Titusville, home of the first U.S. oil well.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Bakerstown United Methodist Church, 5760 William Flynn Highway, Gibsonia, PA, 15044, bakerstownumc.org. Please offer condolences at SchellhaasFH.com.
