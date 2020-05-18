Terry Lee Wonderling, 52, of Titusville, passed away on Friday, May 15, 2020, surrounded by family following a long battle with cancer.
Terry was born on Sept. 10, 1967, in Titusville, to Annabelle Anthony Wonderling and the late John Wonderling, Jr.
He was a graduate of Titusville High School, class of 1985.
Terry was a talented cook who enjoyed making food for family, friends and the students at the University of Pittsburgh at Titusville. Over the years he has also worked at the Diamond Café, Bunyan’s, Pappa Carone’s and Heist Furniture.
He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church where he served as a Deacon, sang in the choir and ushered.
Terry enjoyed being outdoors fishing, walking his dog Wasabi, reading, going to the casinos, watching football and cooking shows, being with his family and taking new dishes to family gatherings for all to try.
He is survived by his mother, of Titusville; a daughter, Ashley Wonderling, of Springfield, Illinois; two granddaughters, Jocelyn and Jazzlyn, of Springfield, Illinois; two brothers, Jerry Wonderling and wife, Dorothy, of Meadville, Michael Wonderling and wife, Heidi, of Titusville; a sister, Melanie Roofner and husband, Chris, of Titusville; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, Pa. 16354 on Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m. following all of the COVID-19 guidelines. A private funeral service will be conducted for the family with Rev. Dr. Vaughan Smith, pastor of the First Presbyterian Church, officiating.
Interment will be in Jerusalem Corners Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Crawford County 406 W. Oak St., Titusville, Pa. 16354.
