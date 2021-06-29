William H. “Bill” Otto, 61, of Pleasantville, passed away on Sunday morning, June 27, 2021, at Andover Village in Andover, Ohio following an extended illness.
Bill was born on Nov. 19, 1959 in Franklin, a son of the late Walter and Genevieve McLucus Otto.
He was married to Kimberly Unverdorben on Nov. 11, 1995 in Pleasantville.
Bill was a graduate of Titusville High School and of the Venango County Vocational Technical School, Class of 1977.
Following graduation, Bill worked for Ellis Day in Titusville, Witco in Youngsville, J.L. Beck Drilling, purchased the Pennzoil Station in Pleasantville, which became Otto’s Service Center and operated J & J’s Country Kettle in Pleasantville. He then operated Otto’s Keystone and Convenience Store in Pleasantville for 18 years with his wife Kim. Bill also owned Village Laundry and Otto’s Snow Plowing. He was currently employed as administrator of the Titusville Moose Lodge 84.
Bill was a member of the Pleasantville Volunteer Fire Department, Titusville Lodge No. 754 F.&A.M., New Castle Consistory, Colonel Drake Shrine Club and of the Zem Zem Shriners of Erie.
He was a member of the Titusville Moose Lodge 84, as well as Oil City Lodge 78, Corry Lodge 98 and Shenango Valley Moose Legion 88. He was also a member of the BPO Elks No. 264 and the Sons of the American Legion.
Bill enjoyed hunting and was the founding member of Big Johnson Hunting Club at Eagle Rock. He also enjoyed golfing, camping, watching old western TV series and was a Steelers fan. He enjoyed most spending time with his wife, children, grandchildren and his pet dog “Reese.”
Bill is survived by his wife, Kim, of Pleasantville; three children, Jamie Otto, of Pleasantville, Jessica Rex and husband, Luke, of Titusville, and Michael Allen and wife, Tonya, of Pleasantville; four grandchildren, Brooke, Bryce and Brock Rex and Richie Allen; half-sisters, Mary Lou Custodio and husband, Will, of California, and Carol Southwick, of Arizona; a half-brother, Gary E. Otto and companion, Deborah Crocker, of Titusville; three stepsisters and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a half-brother, Paul Miller, a stepbrother and a stepsister.
Friends may call at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, Pa. 16354 on Thursday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Members of the BPO Elks 264 will conducted a memorial service on Thursday at 5:45 p.m. at the funeral home. The funeral service will be conducted on Friday at 11 a.m. at the funeral home.
Interment will be in Fairview Cemetery in Pleasantville.
The family asks that memorials be made to Mooseheart, 155 S. International Dr., Mooseheart, IL 60539 or to Moosehaven, 1701 Park Ave., Orange Park, FL 32073.
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, visit garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
