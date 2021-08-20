Mr. Donald L. Thompson, Sr. 80, of Kunz Road, Pleasantville, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021 at 6:10 a.m. at his residence after an extended illness.
Don was born on Feb. 20, 1941 in Titusville, to the late Woodrow and Helen Fox Thompson. He married Sharon Bingman on March 5, 1960 in Titusville.
Don attended Randolph schools.
He worked as a machinist for Windy Hill Machine Shop, Keystone Honing and GKO in Titusville.
Don was a member of the Shamburg Christian Church.
He enjoyed mowing his grass, tinkering in the garage with his tractors, going for bike rides with his wife, gardening, playing the guitar and organ and being with his family and friends.
Don is survived by his wife, of Pleasantville; five children, Donald Thompson Jr. and wife, Joyce, of Titusville, Greg Thompson and wife, Judy, of Cambridge Springs, Julie Lamberson and husband, Mike, of Utica, Marcie McFarland and husband, Dan, of Tionesta, and Tim Thompson and wife, Tina, of Pleasantville; 18 grandchildren, Ashley Thompson and fiancé, Bryan Reynolds, Nick Thompson, Stacey Thompson and husband, Kirk Rolland, Kari Lentz and husband, Tim, Rob Miazga, Brie McConnell, Kristen Bucci, Michael Broncasno, Bethany Clouden, Ben Nosko, Travis Nosko and wife, Jolene, Andy Nosko, Katelyn Macormac and husband, Bob, Paul Kuberry and wife, Denise, Devin Kuberry and wife, Kathleen, Jess McFarland, Stefanie Thompson, and Tim Thompson and wife, Kristen; 18 great-grandchildren, Gabriel, Aubrianna, Weston, Abby, Savannah, Jacob, Noah, Luca, Carter, Callen, Kaia, Logan, John, Kevin, Emma, Madison, Kaylan, and Travis; a brother, Paul Thompson and wife, Martha, of Titusville, and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant granddaughter, Amanda Thompson; three brothers, Clarence, James and Delbert Thomson, and two sisters, Martha Fenstermaker and Linda Wagner.
Family and friends may call at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home Inc., 303 N. Washington St., on Sunday from 5 to 7 p.m. A funeral service will be conducted from the funeral home on Monday at 1 p.m.
Interment will be at Woodlawn Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Pleasantville Vol. Fire Dept., 157 W State St., Pleasantville, Pa. 16341.
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
