Tracy Sue (Davidson) Miller, 69, passed away peacefully at her home in Jacksonville, Florida on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022.
Tracy was born on April, 2, 1952, to Barbara Schlosser and the late Norman R. Davidson. Tracy married Edward B. Miller on Sept. 15, 1979. He preceded her in death in 1998.
Tracy enjoyed many things, including watching Jeopardy and Dancing with the Stars. Her favorite activity was gathering with her family to play board games. She especially enjoyed trivia games. Tracy also loved animals and was the proud Grammie to numerous furbabies.
In addition to her mother, Tracy is survived by her son, James Miller; daughter, Jennifer Miller Harvey, and son-in-law Roger Harvey, all of Jacksonville; an older brother, Michael Davidson, of Jacksonville; three younger sisters, Lori Davidson, of Canadohta Lake, Nan Davidson and Beth Davidson, of Pleasantville; a niece, Amanda Davidson, of Pleasantville, and several other nieces and nephews on both sides of her family. She is also survived by her beloved Shih tzu, Obie.
In addition to her father and husband, Tracy was preceded in death by her paternal and maternal grandparents, and several aunts and uncles.
As per Tracy’s wishes, no public services will be held at this time. A private celebration of life for the family will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the American Lung Association, or charity of one’s choice.
Arrangements are under the direction of Patterson Crematorium, of Jacksonville.
