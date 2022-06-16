Stephen Richard Biggerstaff, 68, of Titusville, born June 3, 1954, passed away on June 4, 2022, in the arms of his loving wife of 49 years.
He was known as “Biggie, Pops and Big Man.” He was the rock of the family, beloved husband, father, brother, grandfather and great-grandfather.
He was an amazing husband, Daddy, Pops, Big Man, Gramps, Grandpa and GG-Pa!
He is survived by his wife, Debra Biggerstaff, of Titusville, their children, sisters, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren; daughter, Julia Kinney and husband, Joe, of South Carolina; sons, Daniel Biggerstaff and wife, Danielle, of Union City and Gregory Biggerstaff and wife, Ashleigh, of California; grandchildren, Alexis and husband, Josh, of North Carolina, Natalie Koon and husband, Steven, of South Carolina, Briana Pritchard, of North Carolina, Kaylee Biggerstaff, of Union City, Isabella Biggerstaff, of Titusville, Mason and Addison Kinney, of South Carolina, Ryleigh-Jean and Karlea Biggerstaff, of Union City; great-grandchildren, Liam, Oliver and Mila Beard, of North Carolina; sisters, Cecilia Adams, of Titusville and Angela Poole, of California, and son at heart, Christopher Carman.
He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Mack Richard and Margaret Ann Jenkins Biggerstaff; his sisters, Theresa Espinoza and Rita Alvarez; brother, Dale Adams; niece, Dawn Levesque, and nephew, Thomas Levesque.
He may not have experienced all that he wanted, or all that he planned, but he created generations of people who loved and adored him endlessly and will forever continue his passion for love and life. Words cannot begin to describe the devastation of his loss!
He was formerly employed by Southern California Gas Company in Oxnard California. He and his family moved to Titusville in 1994, where he became partners in Repair Wright, with his sister and brother-in-law, as a contractor for several years. He worked for Marsh Home Center, Titusville and was last employed by Advanced Surfaces, Inc. in Corry.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Crawford County, 417 N. Monroe St., Titusville, Pa. 16354.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home. If you would like to leave a condolence for the family, go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com. No public services are being observed.
