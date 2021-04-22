Jerrold J. Miller, 74, of Titusville, passed away on Thursday evening, April 15, 2021 at his residence.
Jerrold was born on Oct. 18, 1946 in Ellwood City, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Raymond Miller and Floretta Majors Nye.
Jerrold was a decorated veteran having served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam Conflict. He entered the service on Jan. 12, 1967 at Pittsburgh and was honorably discharged on Feb. 27, 1975 at Ft. Meade, Maryland, with the rank of sergeant.
He had been employed most of his life as an auto body technician until his retirement.
Jerrold had attended the Fellowship of Believers Church in Centerville. He was a member of the Cleo J. Ross Post 368 American Legion. He was formerly active with the Christian Motorcyclist Association, Franklin Chapter.
He enjoyed boating, fishing, hunting, eating out at local diners and mostly spending time with his family and grandchildren. He also volunteered his own time towards prison ministry, which he greatly enjoyed.
Jerrold is survived by his children; Jerrold Miller Jr., of Ellwood City, Lisa Miller Pintagro and husband, Tom, of Oil City, Richard Miller, Justin Miller and wife, Tina, and Jessica Miller, all of Ellwood City, Heather Miller and fiancée, Christopher Sullivan, of Townville, and Matthew Mille,r of Titusville; 27 grandchildren; 11 great- grandchildren; a sister, Debi Miller, of Hydetown; three brothers, Michael, Thomas, and Patrick Morgan, and several nieces and nephews.
No public visitation will be observed. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Interment will be in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies.
The Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, Pa. 16354 is in charge of arrangements.
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, visit garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.