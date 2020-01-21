Gerald F. Southwick, Sr., 89, of Titusville, passed away Sunday morning Jan. 19, 2020 at the Titusville Area Hospital.
Gerald was born on Oct. 31, 1930 in Titusville, a son of the late Leon and Helen Young Southwick.
He was a graduate of Titusville High School, class of 1949.
Gerald was married to Mary Wagner on Jan. 27, 1951 in Titusville. She preceded him in death on July 26, 2004.
He had been employed as a meat cutter for Rex Carpenter Packing Company of Townville; for J & J Meat Packing of Meadville; and did custom meat cutting which he continued to do after his retirement.
He was a member of the Cleo J. Ross Post 368 American Legion and of the Titusville Moose Lodge.
He enjoyed watching the Pittsburgh Steelers and Penguins. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, bowling, golf, and was an avid trapper for many years. He enjoyed traveling to Florida to spend time with his family. He also enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and great- grandchildren.
Gerald is survived by three children; Sherry Vincent and Ron, of Hydetown; Ronda Anderson and Mike. of Largo, Florida; Jerry Southwick, Jr., of Titusville; four grandchildren, Corey Vincen,t of Meadville; Chad Weaver and Jennifer, of Brookville; Carey Vincent, of Ashburn, Virginia; Steve Anderson and Kero, of Largo, Florida; three great grandchildren, Bryce, Carson and Owen Weaver, of Brookville; a sister, Betty Shorts of Statesville, North Carolina; a son-in-law, Jeff Clark, of Titusville; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents and wife of 53 years, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Denise Clark; two brothers, Jerome and Raymond Southwick; five sisters, Lois Nicholson, Edna Stokes, Ruth Graham, Sally Weidner, and Marjorie Southwick who died in infancy.
No public calling hours will be observed. A private memorial service will be conducted for the family.
Memorial contributions can be made to any chapter of the American Cancer Society, or to the Christopher and Dana Reeve Foundation (for spinal cord injuries) 636 Morris Turnpike Suite 3A Short Hill, New Jersey 07078; or to the charity of one’s choice.
The Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home 303 N. Washington St. Titusville, Pa. 16354 is in charge of arrangements.
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, visit garrettfuneralhomeinc.com
