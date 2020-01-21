Thelma F. Hamilton, 90, of Frederick, Maryland, joined her Lord and family in heaven on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020 at her home.
Born on June 23, 1929, in Irondale, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Stephen W. and Olive Lulu Millstead Frampton. She married the late James W. Hamilton, Sr. on Feb. 24, 1951.
She was a former nurse at East Liverpool Hospital, Ohio and Upper St. Clair Hospital in Pennsylvania. Thelma was a devout Christian blessed with a beautiful singing voice. She was a member of Walkersville United Methodist Church. Thelma enjoyed the Pittsburgh Steelers. She was a loving wife and mother. Thelma was the last of her immediate family.
Survivors include her three children, Jane L. Johnson, of Titusville; James W. Hamilton, Jr., of Venetia, Pa.; Joanne L. Martin, of Frederick, Maryland; seven grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; her siblings, Helen McDonald, Merle Peterson, Jane Slates, Josephine Dickins and Stanley Frampton; four nieces and four nephews.
She was preceded in death by four sisters; one brother; and a grandson.
A Memorial Service and internment will be held at a later date in Bethel Park, Pa.
Family suggests memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Frederick County, PO Box 1799, Frederick, Maryland 21702, Daybreak Adult Day Services, Inc., 7819 Rocky Springs Road, Frederick, Maryland 21702 or Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Avenue, 17th Floor, Chicago, Illinois 60601.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com.
