Mr. Richard M. “Dick” Beach Sr., 84, of Titusville, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020 at 9:35 a.m. at the Titusville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
Dick was born on Oct. 19, 1936, in Titusville, to the late George E. and Gladys V. Ullom Beach. He married Patricia A. Hauptman in Titusville in 1956. She preceded him in death on Jan. 16, 2015.
He attended Titusville schools.
Dick worked as an auto mechanic for many years for Lyle Peebles and then for Whitehills Garage before his retirement.
He was a member of the PNA and Moose Family Center 84. He enjoyed playing pool, horseshoes, going to the casino, walking, hunting in his earlier years and was a jack-of- all-trades. He loved kids, especially his grandchildren.
Dick is survived by his three children, Richard Beach Jr. and companion, Susan Drake, of Titusville, Tim Beach and wife, Jennifer, of Pleasantville, and Carol Young and husband, Don, of Titusville; eight grandchildren, Stephanie Beach, of Meadville, Matthew Beach, of Colorado, Josh Johnson, of Titusville, Whitney Proper, of Oil City, Ann Beach, of Titusville, Lydia McClintock, of Oil City, and Josh and Shawn Young, of Titusville; 10 great-grandchildren, Ivy Blanchard, and siblings, Tyler Frankenberger, Josh Jr., Greyson and Adriana Johnson, Alaina and Ella McClintock, Nathan and Bailey Young and Oren Proper; a brother, Dennis Beach and wife, Patricia, of Tennessee; a sister, Violet Hoffman and husband, Jack, of Titusville and numerous nieces and nephews.
Mr. Beach was preceded in death by a grandson, Devon Patrick Beach; five brothers, Albert, Leo, Donald, Edward and Dale Beach Sr.
Family and friends may call at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home Inc., 303 N. Washington St., on Monday from 6-8 p.m. and attend a funeral there on Tuesday at 11 a.m.
Interment will be at Troy Center Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made to a charity of one’s choice.
