Mr. Brian R. Morris, 75, formerly of Warren, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021 at the Snyder Memorial Healthcare Center in Marienville.
Brian was born on Oct. 15, 1946 in Grand Valley to the late Fred and Lois Burleigh Morris.
He is survived by his stepmother, Nancy Chappel, of Tidioute; his half-brothers and sisters, Paul Morris, Kirk Morris, Billy Morris, Andy Morris, Margie Swantek and Kim Burt.
Brian was preceded in death by two half-brothers, Dennis Morris, and Michael Chappel.
No public calling hours will be observed. Services will be private to the family
Interment will be at Triumph Swedish Union.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Full Gospel Church of Pleasantville, 16922 Jerusalem Corners Road, Pleasantville, Pa. 16341
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.