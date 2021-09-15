Christine “Tina” Turrietta Brandt, 71, of Albuquerque, New Mexico passed away on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, at Presbyterian Hospital due to complications of surgery.
She was born on Dec. 31,1949 in Washington, D.C., the daughter of Anthony and Frances (Cartney) Turrietta.
Tina was a graduate of St. Joseph Academy in 1967 and Jamestown Business College in 1969.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Anthony Turrietta.
She is survived by her sons, Michael Sandoval, his wife ,Trisha, and Matthew Sandoval, both of Albuquerque; her sisters, Patsy Elderkin and husband, Dave, of Concord, New Hampshire, Linda Shreve and husband, James, of Union City, and Aileen Turrietta, of Albuquerque; her brother, Harold Myers and his wife, Janice, of Titusville; three grandsons, Nathan, Jackson, and Nicolas, as well as several nieces and nephews.
Her funeral was held on Sept. 9, 2021 at the Daniels Family Funeral and Cremation in Albuquerque.
