Dylan Tyler Stearns, born Oct. 22, 1998, in Atlanta, Georgia, passed away peacefully at home in North East, Pennsylvania, due to chronic respiratory disease and pneumonia. Dylan is the son of Carrie and Chris Smith, of North East, and Ken Stearns, of Titusville.
Dylan fought for his life most of his life. He was the strongest person many will ever know. He loved being surrounded by all of his loved ones. Family and friends and friends that became family were essential to him. His Bayada nurses became family one by one over the years.
Dylan enjoyed watching movies and shows. “Breaking Bad” and “The Office” were all time favorites. He enjoyed listening to music, sitting outside in sunshine with a warm breeze and enjoyed being with his family.
His cat, Joey, would curl up on his lap from time to time too. Dylan was the best listener and secret keeper around. He had the most peaceful presence about him and could make the worst day feel better after just sitting with him.
He may have never spoken a word, but he could love and he was loved beyond measure. His little wings have carried him out of the final storm of his life and he is finally free for all of eternity with no limitations. He will be forever missed and never forgotten. There is no doubt that the brightest star in the sky will be him shining down on us. We love you Dyl.
He is also survived by sisters, Kara and Brad Enssle, of Raymond, Ohio, Amanda Smith and Mikey Harmon, of Albion, and Isabella and Aubrey Smith, of North East; grandparents, Colleen Gray, of Spartansburg, Jerry and Stacey Snyder, of Titusville, Dave and Brenda Stearns, of Titusville, and a very special aunt, Jayne Bernard, of Titusville.
Friends may call at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, Pa. 16354 on Tuesday from 4 to 6 p.m. with the funeral service to follow, conducted by Rev. Glen Van Cise.
Interment will be in Union Cemetery.
If you would like to leave a condolence for the family, go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
For your safety please follow COVID-19 guidelines.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.