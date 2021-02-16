Mrs. Hazel D. McAlevy, 93, of Center Road, Centerville, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021.
Mrs. McAlevy was born on Jan. 21, 1928, in Troy Township, to the late Earl and Mae (Rugh) Saxton. She married Clifford A. McAlevy on Sept. 20, 1947, in Diamond. He preceded her in death on Dec. 30, 2012.
Hazel was a graduate of Colestock High School, Class of 1946.
She and her husband ran the family farm. She also served as a judge of elections for Troy Township
Hazel was a member of the Troy Center United Methodist Church, Townville Woman’s Club, Chapmanville-Diamond Homemakers and the Lady Victor Rebecca’s Lodge of Diamond.
She enjoyed working the Troy Center United Methodist Aide Dinners, playing cards, square dancing, doing ceramics, canning, gardening and attending her grandchildren’s sporting events. She loved to socialize and have long talks with her friends.
Hazel is survived by four children, Clifford “Dana” (Pam) McAlevy, of Troy Center, James McAlevy and companion, Phyllis, of Troy Center, Dawn Fichtner, of Cambridge Springs, and John (Dana) McAlevy, of Troy Center; 11 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; a brother, James (Carol) Saxton, of Florida; three sisters, Nancy (Paul) Henderson, Donna (Don) Goodwill and Beulah (Louis) Herb, all of Titusville; three half-brothers, three half-sisters, one stepbrother, one stepsister and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by several brothers and sisters.
Friends may call at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, Pa. 16354 on Thursday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be conducted from the funeral home on Friday at 11 a.m. with Pastor Frank Weingard, of the Troy Center United Methodist Church.
Interment will be in Troy Center Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Troy Center United Methodist Church, 36156 Center Road, Centerville, Pa. 16404 or Kindred Hospice, 1119 Park Ave #7, Meadville, Pa. 16335.
If you would like to leave a condolence for the family, go to garrettfunerlhomeinc.com.
