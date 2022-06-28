Evelyn “Evie” K. Nosker-Bickel, 95, of Meadville, passed away on Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at Wesbury United Methodist Retirement Community. She was born on Oct. 27, 1926 in Bradford, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Lawrence and Elverna Lesner Kightlinger. She married George J. Nosker, Jr., on Nov. 22, 1944. He preceded her in death on July 22, 1996 after 51 years of marriage. She subsequently married George A. Bickel on May 23, 2008 he preceded her in death on June 23, 2010.
She was a graduate of the former Robert Clark Memorial High School in Pleasantville, Class of 1944. She was employed with offices in Titusville, Buffalo, New York, Madison, Wisconsin, and retired from Warehouse Electric in Meadville as office manager.
Evie was a master cleaner and took pride in maintaining an immaculate home. When she lived in Pleasantville, she was a Brownie Scout Leader and a Youth Sunday School teacher. She and her first husband, George Nosker, were members of Non Yacht Kickers Square Dancing Club.
In her younger years she enjoyed golfing and bowling, She was a longtime member of Grace United Methodist Church.
Evie is survived by a daughter, Linda (John) Litzinger; a daughter-in-law, Marie Nosker; grandsons, Michael (Heather) Litzinger and Mark (Charlotte) Litzinger; great-grandson, Clayton Litzinger; great-granddaughters, Cerese Litzinger, Cassidy Litzinger and Gemma Litzinger; stepdaughters, Gail (John) Bickel Bulanda, Bonnie (Clare) Bickel Fater and Patty (Jay) Bickel Paxton; step great-grandsons, Hezekia and Noah Stump; step great-granddaughter, Abigail Stump; a sister, Darlene Watson; sister-in-law, Carol Bryner; two brothers, Larry and Bruce Bryner; nieces, Darla (George) Hancher, Celene Watson and Kelly Jervis; nephews, Randy (Penny) Covell, Art (Joyce) Covell, Rusty (Amy) Bryner, Duane (Jane) Watson, Barry (Jackie) Watson, and Greg (Michelle) Bryner, and numerous great-nieces and great-nephews.
In addition to her husbands and parents, she was preceded in death by an infant son; a son, Wayne Nosker; stepfather, Erman Bryner; sister and brother, Marcie Covell and Donald Bryner; brother-in-laws, Arthur Covell, Dan Watson, Joseph Nosker and Arthur Morrison; sister-in-laws, Edith Bryner, Mary Jane Nosker and Peg Morrison; nieces, Shelley Snyder, Teri Bryner, Brenna Bryner and Linda Morrison, and a nephew, Russell Morrison and his wife, Kathy.
Funeral services will be private.
Burial will take place in Greendale Cemetery, Meadville.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Crawford County Humane Society, 11012 Kennedy Hill Road, Meadville, Pennsylvania 16335 or Meadville Public Library, 848 N. Main Street, Meadville, Pennsylvania 16335, or a charity of one’s choice.
Please take a moment to share a memory or condolence with the family on Evelyn’s Book of Memories online at WarrenFH.com.
Arrangements are in the care of Ryan M. Warren Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 544 Chestnut Street, Meadville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.