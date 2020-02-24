Betty Jean (Van Guilder) Goodwill, 95, died peacefully at the Titusville Healthcare & Rehab Center on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020.
Betty was born on May 27, 1924, in Grand Valley to the late Lynn and Ethel (Gifford) Van Guilder.
She was a generous woman who loved her cats, sweets and spending time with loved ones whenever possible. She never let life slow her down. Betty was always there to listen without judgement and make people laugh with her contagious smile. She was deeply loved by all of her family. Her family remembers her as a kind, gentle and patient mother and grandmother.
Betty is survived by her daughters, Susan Hazen and husband, Carl, Christine Titus, Cynthia Tarleton and Ellen Cleland, all of Titusville; her grandchildren, Betty Reynolds, of Cooperstown, Theodore Popeski and wife, Kelly, of Titusville, Tina Cleland, of Titusville, Freddy Cleland and wife, Erin, of Townville, Heather Titus, of Titus, Amber Titus, of Titusville, Art Tarlton and wife, Nadine of Titusville, Jeremey Tarlton and wife, Nikki, of Titusville, Chad Tarlton, of Titusville, Nicole Goodwill of Niles, Ohio, Lewis Hazen of Norfolk, Virginia, Jared Hazen, of Flagstaff, Arizona; and numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by two sons, Samuel and Daniel Goodwill; a grandson, Randy Popeski; and three brothers, Raymond, Robert and Claud Van Guilder.
Friends may call at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, Pa., 16354 on Thursday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be conducted from the funeral home on Friday at 2 p.m.
Inurnment of ashes will be in Sanford Cemetery.
If you would like to leave a condolence for the family go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.