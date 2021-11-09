Jamie Lynn Walters, 44, of Monroeville passed away early Saturday morning, Nov. 6, 2021, at St. Vincent Hospital in Erie.
Jamie was born on Dec. 12, 1976, in Franklin to Robert and Katheryn (White) Walters.
She was a graduate of Titusville High School in 1995. She then went on to become a certified surgical technician.
Jamie was currently employed by Retina Vitreous Consultants in Monroeville, as a medical assistant for the past 11 years.
She loved taking care of her dog, Luna.
Jamie is survived by her parents, of Titusville; her sister, Tina Schweitzer and companion, Lee Acton, of Titusville, and a niece, Gracie Schweitzer.
No services are being observed.
Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, Pa. 16354 is in charge of arrangements. If you would like to send a condolence to the family, go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
Memorial contributions in Jamie’s name can be made to your favorite animal shelter.
