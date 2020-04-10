Louise M. Kysor, 94, of State Place, Meadville, died Thursday, April 9, 2020, at Meadville Medical Center.
She was born Aug. 28, 1925 in Brownsville, Pa., a daughter of the late Camille and Josephine Sibile Cole.
Louise was raised and educated near Centerville and graduated from Bloomfield High School in 1943. She stayed home and worked on the family farm until she married. Her main priority was raising and caring for her family. Following the passing of her husband in 1963, she was left to raise their eight children. In 1968, Louise became a nurses aide and worked for Spencer Hospital and later for Community Health Services in Meadville. She retired in 2001.
She was a member of the Little Cooley United Methodist Church, the Ladies’ Missionary for the church and the VFW Ladies Auxiliary in Meadville. Louise was also a volunteer for RSVP in Meadville. She enjoyed crocheting, reading and gardening.
In addition to her parents, Louise was preceded in death by her husband, Darrell F. Kysor; a daughter, Lorna Gee; two sons, Victor L. Kysor and David O. Kysor; eight sisters; two brothers and a granddaughter, Riley H. Kysor.
Louise is survived by two daughters, Marsha Byham and her husband, Bill, of Guys Mills and Colleen Conaway, of Worthington, Pa.; and three sons, Darrell L. Kysor and his wife, Linda, of Loveland, Florida, Daniel F. Kysor and his wife, Kate, of Port Allegheny, Pa. and Darwin V. Kysor and his wife, Patricia, of Huntington, Pa.
She is also survived by 24 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Burial will be in Rose Hill Cemetery, Spartansburg, Pa.
Arrangements are under the care of the Bracken Funeral Home, Inc., 315 N. Center St., Corry, Pa.
To sign the guest book or send condolences, please visit brackenfh.com.
