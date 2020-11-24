Robert L. Fry, 77, of Titusville, passed away on Monday morning, Nov. 23, 2020, at UPMC Hamot in Erie.
Bob was born on Feb. 28, 1943 in Oil City, a son of the late Lee and Edna Yoder Fry. He was married to Susan Wood on Feb. 11, 1967, in Hydetown.
Bob had attended the Oil City schools. He was a veteran, having served in the U.S. Army from 1960 to 1966, three years of which were in Germany.
Bob had worked at the former Cytemp Specialty Steel Corp. in Titusville for a number of years, from where he retired. He later worked in the maintenance department at Briarwood Apartments for several years. Bob also built Wood’s Dog House.
Bob was a life member of the Bruce Shorts Post 5958 VFW, a member of the Trappers Association and was, at one time, a Boy Scout Leader with Hydetown Troop #97. He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, trapping and fishing. Bob also enjoyed woodworking and reading.
Bob is survived by his wife, Susan, of Titusville; three children, Conard “Skeeter” Fry and wife, Bonnie, of Titusville, Marian “Cricket” Tracey and husband, Ken, of Titusville, and Jennifer “Pooh” Fry and companion, Brian “Roz” Karns, of Titusville; five grandchildren, Isaac Wencil and wife, Jolee, Kathryn Wencil, Cody Fry and wife, Amy, Scott Fry and Nicholas Fry; five great-grandchildren, Mya Wencil, Jayda Wencil, Audrey Wencil, Adelynn Fry and Liam Fry; a brother, Tom Fry, of Centerville; a sister, Pat Weaver, of Titusville; numerous nieces and nephews; and a special friend, Donna Clendenin, of Centerville.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his twin brother, James Fry, two brothers, Willis and Richard Fry; three sisters, Loraine Gilliam, Virginia Roberts and Leora “Peggy” Ennis.
No public calling hours will be observed. A celebration of Bob’s life will be announced at a later date.
The family asks that memorials be made to the Hydetown Volunteer Fire Department.
The Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, Pa. is in charge of arrangements.
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, visit garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
