John V. Perkins, 86, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, at Country Acres Personal Care Home in Titusville.
John was born on Aug. 15, 1935, in Caro, Michigan to the late Denton J. and Ina Ellen (Dykes) Perkins. He married Clara L. Snyder on July 20, 1956, in Oil City at the Good Hope Lutheran Church. Mrs. Perkins preceded him in death on Jan. 21, 2015.
He was a graduate of Millington High School, Millington, Michigan in 1954.
John was employed as a Foreman at Struthers Wells in Titusville until the closing of the plant. He then worked at Cyclops Specialty Steel/Cytemp Steel in Titusville. John retired in 1995 after 33 years with the company.
He was a member of the Midway Alliance Church and had attended the First United Methodist Church.
John enjoyed watching football and baseball, bowling when he was able, and being outdoors, hunting and fishing.
He is survived by his seven children; James Perkins, of Greer, South Carolina, Julia Beers, of Pleasantville, Mary Terwilliger and husband, Charles, of Titusville, Mike Perkins and wife, Lisa, of Chesapeake, Virginia, AJ Perkins and wife, Barb, of Travelers Rest, South Carolina, Howard Perkins, of Corry, and Karen Perkins, of Greer, South Carolina; 11 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Barbara Abraham, of Warren, Michigan, and Dorothy Pike, of Washington, and several nieces and nephews.
John was preceded in death by a brother, Howard Jameson.
Friends may call at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, Pa. 16354, today, Friday, Jan. 14 from 6 to 8 p.m. Additional visitation will be held on Saturday from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Midway Alliance Church, 6330 Oil Creek Road, Spartansburg, Pa. 16434 with the funeral service to follow, conducted by Rev. Eric Swartzbaugh.
Interment will be in Union Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Midway Alliance Church at the above address.
If you would like to leave a condolence for the family, go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
