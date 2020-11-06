Imogene E. Kiffer, 92, formerly of East Hickory, Pennsylvania, passed peacefully on to her heavenly reward on Nov. 2, 2020, in Virginia Beach, Virginia.
She was born on May 29, 1928, in Tionesta, to the late Arthur and Ethel Walter England.
Imogene was married on July 3, 1950, in Endeavor to the late Charles “Skip” Kiffer.
Imy is survived by daughters, April (Dan) Wilson, of Tidioute and Jill (Adam) Green, of Virginia Beach.
Also surviving are grandchildren; Catherine and Eric Bailey and Jordan Green, all of Virginia Beach, Charles and Krista Wilson, of East Hickory, and great-grandchildren, Sawyer and Lucas Bailey and Kamden and Serenity Wilson.
She was predeceased by brothers, Walter and Vincent England and sisters, Ladonna Hoffman and Guila Atkin.
There will be no services at this time.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Endeavor Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 212, Endeavor, Pa. 16322.
May god bless you, mom
For caring so completely,
For giving so generously,
Teaching so gently
And loving so deeply.
