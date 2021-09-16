Alfred J. Yashinski, 92, of Titusville, passed away on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021 at his residence.
Alfred was born on Oct. 9, 1928 in Titusville, a son of the late Frank and Fannie Sutley Yashinski. He was married to Mildred Brady on May 14, 1954 at St. Titus Church. She preceded him in death on Sept. 29, 2005.
Alfred was a graduate of Titusville High School, Class of 1947. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, having served during the Korean Conflict. He entered the service on July 29, 1948, served in Germany, and was honorably discharged on July 28, 1952.
Alfred had been employed by the Titusville Area School District for 17 years until his retirement in 1990. He had also owned and operated Al’s Barber Shop for over 20 years.
Alfred was a member of St. Titus Church. He was also a member of the Titusville PNA Club and the Bruce Shorts Post 5958 VFW. He enjoyed golfing and was a member of the Elder Statesmen Golf League. He also enjoyed walking, deer hunting in his earlier years, and traveling with his wife, Mildred.
Alfred is survived by a son, James A. Yashinski and wife, Deborah, of North Carolina; two daughters, Debra Shute and husband, William, of Fredericksburg, Virginia, and Diane Bromley and husband, Jon, of Titusville; six grandchildren and five great- grandchildren.
In addition to his wife and parents, Alfred is preceded in death by a son, Ronald E. McIntyre; a grandson, Michael Yashinski; three brothers, Duane, Melvin and Ray Yashinski, and three sisters, Marie Lyons, Theresa Guichard and Catherine “Kate” Yashinski.
No public calling hours will be observed.
Private interment will be in St. Catharines Cemetery.
The Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, Pa. 16354 is in charge of arrangements.
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, visit garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
