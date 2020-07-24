Thomas R. Rowles, of Mesa, Arizona, formerly of Meadville, passed away July 20, 2020 at the age of 68.
He was born Feb. 21, 1952, in Meadville, to Dallas Fagan and Katherine Kay [Ketchum] Rowles.
Thomas graduated from Meadville Area Senior High School in 1970, and then went on to earn his Associate’s Degree in Accounting at New Castle Business School, graduating in 1972.
On Jan. 27, 1973, he was married to the love of his life, Cynthia Marie Cocolin, at the First Baptist Church, in Meadville. The two started their family and raised their two children, Jennifer and Kevin.
Thomas owned and operated two Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) locations for 37 years, one in Titusville and the other in Franklin. Throughout the years, he enjoyed golfing, reading murder mysteries and watching sports, especially the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Pittsburgh Penguins. In his later years, he enjoyed spending time with his family and going swimming with his grandkids.
Thomas is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Cyndie Rowles; daughter, Jennifer Zonneveld, her husband, Paul and their children, Colby and Sawyer; son, Kevin Rowles and his wife, Alescia and their children, Tyler and Ella; his three sisters, Suzanne Durovey and her husband, Joe, Karen Sparrow and her husband, Jeff and Diane Holland and her husband, Bruce.
Messages for the family can be left at Mariposa Gardens Memorial Park and Funeral Care website.
