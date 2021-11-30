Edward E. Kightlinger, 82, of Titusville, passed away on Saturday afternoon, Nov. 27, 2021 at Oil City Healthcare.
Ed was born on July 18, 1939 in Titusville, a son of the late Howard and Evelyn Southwick Kightlinger. He was married to Mary Ellen Neely on Feb. 8, 1957 at Clymer, New York.
Ed was a veteran, having served in the U.S. Army. He was honorably discharged on Sept. 30, 1964 with the rank of sergeant.
Ed had been employed for 29 years at the former Universal Cyclops Specialty Steel Corporation, from where he retired. He had also been employed at General Electric in Erie, Fenton’s Dairy and the Pennsylvania Railroad in Corry and New York. He also operated his farm where he raised turkeys, ducks and beef cows.
Ed enjoyed gardening, canning, camping, water skiing and traveling with his wife.
Ed is survived by his wife, Mary Ellen, of Titusville; a daughter, Debra Peluso and husband, Nicholas, of Titusville; a brother, Howard Kightlinger, of Erie, and his best friend, Sonny Bush, of Cypress, California.
In addition to his parents, Ed was preceded in death by a stepbrother, Welden McCalmont.
Friends may call at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, Pa. 16354 on Thursday from noon to 2 p.m., at which time the funeral service will be conducted with Rev. Larry Reitz, pastor of the Titusville First United Methodist Church, officiating.
Interment will be in Kerr Hill Cemetery.
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, visit garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.