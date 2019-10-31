Mr. Robert E. Lieder Jr., 63, of Pleasantville, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at his residence after a long battle with cancer.
He was born in Erie on Nov. 2, 1955, to the late Robert E. and Mary Lynne Patterson Lieder Sr.
Robert graduated from Academy High School in Erie, and attended Grove City College.
He married Virginia Roth on June 24, 2001.
Robert previously worked for Protection Services in Erie and Pittsburgh, Russell Standard Corp. in Union City, and Quality Engineering in Conneaut Lake. He was also the conductor on the O.C. & T. Railroad in Titusville.
He is a member of Christ Covenant Presbyterian Church of America in Seneca.
Robert enjoyed walking his dogs, fishing and crossword puzzles. He coached basketball at church, and was an animal lover.
He is survived by his loving wife, Virginia Lieder of Pleasantville; a son, Robert E. Lieder III and wife, Heather, of Cambridge Springs; three grandchildren, Jazmyne, Morgan and Peyton Lieder; two sisters, Maggie Merritt and husband, Jim, and Jeanne Moss and husband, Jim, both of Erie; three nieces and nephews, Jim Merritt and wife, Allison, of Pittsburgh, Jim Moss, of Erie, and Mary Moss, of Citrus Spring, Florida; mother-in-law, Carol Roth, of Pittsburgh; and stepson, Shawn Pippi and wife, Maggie, of Pittsburgh; and his beloved dogs, Sadie Lynn and Scooter, and cat, Whispers.
Private services will be held for Robert.
Interment will be in Fairview Cemetery, Pleasantville.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Venango County Humane Society, 286 S. Main St., Seneca, PA, 16346.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville.
Condolences can be made to the family, at garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
