David Michael Fichtner, 62, of Townville, passed away, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on Oct. 7, 1957, in Greenville, Pa., son of Charlotte Rizer Fichtner and the late Arden Fichtner. He married his best friend, Dawn McAlevy, on June 22, 2003. She survives.
David was employed by the Pennsylvania State Game Commission for almost 43 years and was an assistant supervisor for 13 years at the Western Game Farm in Cambridge Springs, Pa. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, being a big kid and playing with his grandchildren. He loved to read and was an extremely intelligent man, who was self-taught.
Survivors include: his mother, Charlotte Fichtner, of Titusville; his beloved wife Dawn Fichtner, of Townville; two daughters, Leslie Galt, of Meadville; and Lynn Vroman and her husband Stephen, of Cresco, Pa.; his son, Travis McCracken and his wife Sarah, of Scott Air Force Base; grandchildren, Alexander and Isabella Galt; Victoria, Katherine, Olivia, Rhys and Wyatt Vroman; and Brett and Patrick McCracken; three sisters, Susan Hackworth of Meadville; Suzette Berdine, of Warren, Pa.; and Greta Wice and her husband, Tom, of Dempseytown Pa.; his brother, Arden Fichtner; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his father, David was preceded in passing by his niece, Shelly Lynn Wice.
A Memorial Service will be held on Monday, Jan. 27 at 11 a.m. at the Ryan M. Warren Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 33353 N. Main Street, Townville, Pa. 16360, with Pastor Joe Frank officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Kindred Hospice, 1245 Park Ave, Meadville, Pa. 16335.
Please take a moment to share a memory or condolence with the family on David’s Book of Memories at warrenfh.com.
