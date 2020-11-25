Mrs. Jean M. Rumbaugh, 86, formerly of Pleasantville, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020 at 2:22 a.m. at Wesbury United Methodist Retirement Community.
Jean was born on Nov. 17, 1934 in Clarendon, New York, to the late Floyd J. and Amanda Hopkins Brown. She married James J. Rumbaugh on July 11, 1953 in Townville.
She was a graduate of Townville High School and received her bachelor’s degree in education from Clarion State University in 1965.
In the early 1970’s her husband and her, owned and operated Rumbaugh’s Pennzoil garage in Pleasantville. Jean also taught for the Titusville Area School District at both the Hydetown and Pleasantville Elementary Schools for 30 years. After retiring Jean donated her time to teach children at the French Creek Valley Christian School in Saegertown combining her love for children and her love for Jesus. She was the recipient of the 2001 Golden Apple Teaching Award while teaching at the French Creek Valley Christian School.
She enjoyed singing and playing the piano at home, church and in nursing homes, listening to music, ceramics, crocheting, directing the choir and teaching Sunday school and Vacation Bible School. Jean also loved animals and enjoyed pets throughout her life, including many strays.
Jean had a giving spirit and was always willing to help those in need. She was a great encourager and saw the best in people. Jean had a sincere passion and desire for all her love ones to accept Jesus and left personal notes to family in her bibles.
She is survived by her husband of 67 years James; two sons, Bradley Rumbaugh, Sr. and wife, Charlotte, and James Rumbaugh, both of Pleasantville; three daughters, Lorna Parker and husband, Ron, of Saegertown, Wynne Dunkle and husband, Thomas, of Cochranton, and Jenny Bryan and husband, Melvin, of Pleasantville; several grandchildren; great grandchildren and two great-great- grandchildren; a brother Donald Brown and wife, Joyce, of Oil City; and a sister Phyllis Patterson of Titusville.
Jean was preceded in death by an infant granddaughter Brenda Lee Rumbaugh; and a sister Doreen Brown.
No public calling hours will be observed. Final resting place will be at Jerusalem Corners Cemetery in Pleasantville, Pa. 16341 and a celebration of life will be scheduled at a date to be determined.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Pleasantville Independent Baptist Church 273 N Main St, Pleasantville, PA 16341 or Wesbury United Methodist Foundation 31 Park Ave, Meadville, Pa 16335
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
