Mr. Gary Lee Whitehill, 86, of Titusville, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 at his residence.
Gary was born on July 29, 1935 in Oil City to the late Ivan R. and Elsie Meddock Whitehill. He married Helen Cole on Sept. 4, 1953.
He attended Titusville Schools and was a graduate of Colestock High, Class of 1953.
Gary worked as a machinist for GTE Sylvania until his retirement. He also worked at Whitehill’s Garage in Pleasantville.
Gary is survived by his wife, of Titusville; a son, Mark W. Whitehill and wife, Mary, of Pleasantville; a daughter, Sheri L. Ralston and husband, Kent, of Tionesta; five grandchildren, Jerry Jones, Trapper Ralston, Lori Jones, Martin Ralston and wife, Jailia, and Belle Ralston; two great-grandchildren, Caden Benedek, and George Trabella; a sister, Phyllis Weltner, of Meadville; and a brother, Duane Whitehill and wife, Fran, of Titusville.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Lori Ann Whitehill
No public calling hours will be observed. Services will be private to the family.
Interment will be at Fairview Cemetery in Pleasantville.
Memorial contributions can be made to Pleasanville Vol. Fire Dept., 157 W. State St., Pleasantville, Pa. 16341.
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
