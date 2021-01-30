Joanne “Jo-Bob” Beechey, formerly of Saxonburg, left for an extended holiday on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021 to the infinite Doo Wop Concert in the sky.
She was born in East Pittsburgh on Sept. 12, 1942 and was raised amongst the Oak Hill Gang. She was older than many, the same age as some, but always young at heart.
She had an effervescent spirit and light that bubbled over when she talked about things she knew (and those she thought she did), people she loved and strangers she never met. Her innate knack for relating to all people was her most endearing quality, even if it did drive her daughter stark raving mad … She was a conundrum, wrapped in a riddle, inside an enigma, as she was even-keeled and yet larger than life in the same continuum.
Jo was a member of the “bearcats” and relished the opportunity to show off her Rockette high kick on the bar top at the Bears Den to Frank Sinatra’s “New York, New York.”
It was there that she, her husband “Jim-Bob,” and the gang honed their bowling skills, while enjoying the wings and camaraderie.
For years she and Jim hosted the annual 4th of July picnic that commenced shortly after daybreak and carried on well into dark, with plenty of horseshoe throwing and an endless supply of love and laughter.
Her open-door policy often found friends gathering on the outside patio, even when the hosts weren’t home.
She loved being band manager/groupie to her Generation Gap and a frequent food contributor to Faulx Fest. Some of her favorite times were spent traveling, whether local or far away. Jo always had a spirit of adventure and enjoyed her jaunts to everywhere and nowhere equally. She often found respite and solace in the open water on a boat with good company, cold beer and music to suit the mood.
Jo was a voracious reader and was rarely without her security blanket – aka her Kindle. She enjoyed music of all kinds and her homes were filled by the sounds of Motown, James Taylor, Eva Cassidy and 70s Rock along with so many others.
She was also the ever-loving “bubba” and had homemade soup, a recipe and a story for every situation.
She was an avid sports fan, proud stage mother and never missed her daughter Jamie’s high school or collegiate games. She was known to load up a group of her daughter’s friends in the car and travel far and wide to bring a whole cheering section with her. She loved Duke basketball with Coach K and followed all local sports teams, college and pro.
Her Delaware doctors noted that her lone heart attack came during the Cowboys-Steelers game when the hometown ballers tried desperately to lose. She really did bleed black and gold and, in knowing her, every other color of the rainbow.
She became a constant fixture (some may even say icon) in her daughter’s career in recreation and parks. Jo was the ultimate volunteer, working everything from concession stands and special events to wrangling spreadsheets. She was proud to be a founding member of the Titusville Community Café, where she cooked meals made with love for the community every Thursday for several years.
Jo is survived by her grateful and loving daughter, Jamie Beechey, of Kitts Hummock, Delaware, and four much-loved siblings; Tom Cape, of New Mexico, Jane Cape, of Westminster, Maryland, Larry Cape, of East Pittsburgh, and Doll (Cape) Kubiak, of Palm Springs. She is also survived by her loving sibling-like Passarelli family members; Sal, Les, Luca, Quinn, Jen, Emmie and Sam, in addition to many beloved cousins, nieces, nephews and all of the special “chosen” family members that were adopted and adored along the way,
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, James (Jim-Bob) Beechey; her mother, Anna Cape, and siblings Dorothy Cape, Bobby Cape, Jack Cape and Margie (Cape) Zavada.
Jo epitomized the spirit and definition of the word mom, and her life footprint is embedded in the heart and souls of all the lives she touched, and she touched a great many.
Due to COVID-19, a celebration worthy of her life will be held in western Pennsylvania when it is safe to do so.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.