Sandra L. Mitchell, 82, of S. Center St., Corry, died on Friday, April 23, 2021 at the Edinboro Manor in Edinboro.
She was born on March 25, 1939, in Corry, a daughter of the late Arthur V. and Helen McClintock Cochran.
Sandy was raised and educated in Corry and graduated from Corry Area High School in 1957. She then attended the University of Pennsylvania, graduating in May of 1960. Following graduation, she lived in Tennessee for a while before moving back to Corry, where she worked at the Corry Memorial Hospital for over 40 years until retiring. She was instrumental at starting child birth classes for the Corry area.
She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Corry and sang in the church choir for many years. Sandy was also a long-time member of the Corry Country Club, an avid golfer and a big sports fan. She was a life-time member of the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation with her husband. Sandy enjoyed traveling and motorcycle vacations with her husband and spending time with her family and friends. She was active in Corry Alumni and getting together with her classmates. Sandy was a dedicated wife, mother and grandmother.
In addition to her parents, Sandy was preceded in death on Oct. 25, 2019, by her husband, William A. Mitchell, whom she married on Dec. 18, 1960 in Corry, and by her sister, Carol M. Sebenick.
Sandy is survived by a daughter, Leigh Anne Mitchell and her companion, John Rankin of Corry; two sons, William A. Mitchell II and his companion, Kerry Pondel, of Corry, and Keith Mitchell and his wife, Cheryl, of Edinboro; and three sisters-in-law, Susan Sperry and her husband, Rev. Michael Sperry, of Spring Creek, Bonnie Mitchell and Kathleen Mitchell, both of Corry.
She is also survived by eight grandchildren; Willie, Carlie, Garrett, Austin, Dylan, Logan, Erin and Sara; 10 great-grandchildren; two god-children, John Sheehan and Lynn Barstow, many cousins, nieces and nephews; many special friends and a special college friend, Sharon Copenhaver.
Family and friends are invited to call at the First Presbyterian Church, 607 W. Smith St., Corry, on Tuesday, April 27, from 11 a.m. until the time of the funeral service there at 1 p.m. Pastor Dan McEldowney and Rev. Michael Sperry will officiate. Due to CDC regulations, masks and social distancing will be required.
Burial will be in West Spring Creek Cemetery in Spring Creek.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the First Presbyterian Church, 607 W. Smith St., Corry, Pa. 16407, West Spring Creek Church, 3231 Old Route 77, Spring Creek, Pa. 16436, Parkinson’s Partners, PO Box 10547, Erie, Pa. 16514 or a charity of one’s choice.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of the Bracken Funeral Home, Inc., 315 N. Center St., Corry, Pa.
To sign the guest book or send condolences, visit brackenfh.com.
