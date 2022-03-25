Ms. DeAnna M. Benedict, 81, passed away on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at the Meadville Medical Center.
DeAnna was born on Aug. 27, 1940, in Titusville to Rexford G. and Kathryn P. Cook Abrams.
She was a graduate of Titusville High School.
DeAnna worked at GTE Sylvania in both Titusville and Warren until her retirement.
DeAnna was active in the Enterprise community and was always willing to help her neighbors who were in need.
She is survived by her two sons, Christopher Benedict and wife, Vicki of Rome, Ohio, and Carl Benedict and wife, Leigh Anne, of Plumas Lake, California; three grandchildren, Ryan and Mikenzie Benedict, of Rome, Ohio, and Cody Rankine, of Plumas Lake, California; two sisters, Beverly Thomas, of Erie, and Betty Abrams, of Titusville, and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Dorothy Schneider, and Delma Goughler; and two brothers, Rexford G. Abrams Jr. and Larry L. Abrams.
Family and friends may call at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home Inc., 303 N. Washington St., Titusville on Sunday, from 3 to 6 p.m., at which time a funeral service will be conducted.
Memorial contributions can be made to your favorite charity in her honor.
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
