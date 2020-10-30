Mr. Darrell E. Foote, 90, of Fleming Rd., Pleasantville, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020 at his residence.
Mr. Foote was born on Nov. 3, 1929, in Titusville to the late Seth and Minnie (Kightlinger) Foote. He married Sylvia Peeples on Dec. 8, 1963.
He worked for many years in the area as a self-employed logger.
Darrell enjoyed playing cards and spending time with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife, Sylvia, of Pleasantville; eight children, Tina Warner and husband, David, of Pleasantville, Tammy Brockett and husband, Chad, of Pleasantville, Charlie Foote and wife, Katie, of Apollo, Kara Sosnowski and husband, Tyler, of Titusville, Dustin Foote, of Pittsburgh, Thomas Foote, of Sharon, Levi Foote, of Pleasantville, and Bo Foote, of Pittsburgh; 10 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Darrell was preceded in death by a daughter, Brenda Foote Bennett; three brothers, Kenneth, Guy and Donald Foote, and four sisters, Viola Dobash, Alice Wright, Irene Williams and Bess Bailey.
No services are being observed.
Memorial contributions may be made to UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh, 4401 Penn Ave., Pittsburgh, Pa. 15224.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home. If you would like to leave a condolence for the family go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.