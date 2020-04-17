Craig L. Bell, 50, of Titusville, passed away on Thursday, April 16, 2020, at UPMC Hamot in Erie, from injuries sustained in a single-vehicle accident.
Craig was born on Jan. 11, 1970, in Oil City to Judith (McCrillis) Bell, of Titusville, and the late David C. Bell.
He was a graduate of Titusville High School, class of 1988.
Craig was employed as a machinist at Ellwood National Forge in Irvine and formerly with Grand Valley Manufacturing.
He enjoyed building trucks, which he used for competitive truck pulls, hunting and shooting his muzzleloader.
Craig is survived by his mother; an uncle, Bill McCrillis and wife Marge, of Titusville; two aunts, Cheryl Altman and husband Arl of Kansas City, Kansas, Lil Bellis of Franklin; his pride and joy dog, Diesel; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A private funeral service is being conducted for the family. A celebration of life will be conducted for Craig at a time when a larger gathering is permitted.
Interment will be in Sunset Hill Memorial Gardens, Seneca, Pa.
Memorial contributions may be made to Pleasantville Volunteer Fire Department 157 W. State St., Pleasantville, Pa. 16341; Grand Valley Volunteer Fire Department Main St., Grand Valley, Pa. 16420 or Venango County Humane Society 286 S. Main St., Seneca, Pa. 16346.
Funeral arrangements are being conducted by the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, Pa. 16354. If you would like to leave a condolence for the family go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.