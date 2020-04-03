Mrs. Margaret J. “Maggie” Twombly, 97, of Titusville, passed away Thursday, April 2, 2020, at Southwoods Assisted Living Community.
Mrs. Twombly was born on March 7, 1923, in Titusville, to the late William and Marie Morgan Hasbrouck. She married Lawrence L. “Larry” Twombly on Aug. 19, 1942 in Ripley, New York. Larry preceded her in death on Dec. 15, 2007.
She was a graduate of Titusville High School, class of 1941.
Margaret was formerly employed by Cross Creek Resort for 30 years. She retired in 1998.
She was a member of the Bethel United Methodist Church, United Methodist Women of the Church, Christian Women and Titusville Garden Club.
Maggie was a volunteer at the Titusville Area Hospital with the Grey Ladies. She enjoyed reading, gardening and taking care of her chickens.
She is survived by a granddaughter, Tanya Twombly; two great-grandchildren, Caleb and Veronica Twombly and numerous nieces and nephews.
Maggie was preceded in death by three sons, Craig L. Twombly and twins, Kent and Brent Twombly; three brothers, George, Neal and Harold Hasbrouck; and three sisters, Neva Donovan, Joanne Watson and Esther Watson.
Memorial contributions may be made to Benson Memorial Library, 213 N. Franklin St., Titusville, Pa. 16354.
Interment will be in Union Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, Pa. 16354. If you would like to leave a condolence for the family go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.