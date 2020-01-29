Robert W. Artman, 83, of Townville, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020 at UPMC Hamot, surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Meadville on June 7, 1936, the son of the late Ameilia Willey Artman. On Sept. 3, 1966 he married Nancy Jacob, who preceded him in passing on May 25, 2017.
He loved farming on his beloved farm, horses, cattle, auctions, hunting, where time was spent with family and friends, who he treasured. In his earlier years he was active in the Appaloosa Association and later in the Quarter Horse Association. Bob proudly owned and operated his own trucking business where he hauled feeder cattle from the east to the west.
Survivors include: his daughter, Heather Tatalovic and her husband, Richard, of Guys Mills; two sons, Robbie Artman, of Shakleyville, and Doug Artman and his wife, Donna, of Shakleyville; many grandchildren; and his brother, Floyd Artman and his wife, Flora, of Cambridge Springs.
In addition to his wife and mother, Bob was preceded in passing by his daughter Pamela Fait.
Family and friends are invited to call the Ryan M. Warren Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 544 Chestnut Street, Meadville, Pa. 16335, on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Funeral Services will be held at the funeral home on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Nate Alsdorf officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to American Quarter Horse Association, 1600 Quarter Horse Drive, Amarillo, Texas 79104.
Please take a moment to share a memory or condolence with the family on Bob’s Book of Memories at warrenfh.com.
