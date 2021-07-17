Peter E. Blystone, 94, a Crawford County practicing attorney for more than 60 years died on July 16, 2021, 10 days shy of his 95th birthday, at Wesbury United Methodist Community.
He was born July 26, 1926, in Corry, the son of the late George E. Blystone and Rose Lundmark Blystone. He married the former Eleanor Ida Mannarino on Dec. 28, 1948, and she preceded him in death on June 18, 2007.
Except for early childhood, he was a lifelong resident of Crawford County. He was especially proud of his Crawford County ancestry, being a lineal descendant of Christian Blystone, who settled in Crawford County in 1798.
Peter served in the United States Army during World War II.
He attended grammar school at the former Rockdale Township School and was a 1944 graduate of Cambridge Springs High School. He attended the former Alliance College in Cambridge Springs and received his baccalaureate degree from the University of Pittsburgh in 1948.
He received his Juris Doctorate from Duquesne University School of Law in 1952 and was admitted to the Crawford County Bar the same year.
He was admitted to practice before all Pennsylvania appellate courts, the United States District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania and the United States Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit.
He was a member of the Crawford County Bar Association, Pennsylvania Bar Association, American Bar Association, Pennsylvania Trial Lawyers Association and Pennsylvania Borough Solicitors Association.
He served as solicitor for the Borough of Cambridge Springs for 40 years and for the Crawford County Register of Wills and Recorder of Deeds for more than 50 years. He served as solicitor for several other Crawford County municipalities.
In his younger years, he was an avid golfer and outdoorsman. He enjoyed working on the grounds at his home in West Mead Township, where he resided for 65 years.
He was a former member and president of The Country Club (Meadville), an honorary senior member of the Taylor Hose Company and an honorary life member of the John Stanley MacDuff Post 381 of the American Legion, Cambridge Springs.
In addition to his spouse and parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Sandra L. Wolfgang, and his brother, Charles L. Blystone, who was also a Crawford County attorney.
He is survived by his son, Curtis E. Blystone, of Meadville, and his daughter, Ruth “Casey” Blystone and granddaughter, Shelby Rose Blystone, both of Redondo Beach, California.
Friends may call on Tuesday, July 20, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Van Matre Funeral Home in Cambridge Springs. A private funeral service will be held on Wednesday morning with interment to follow at Cambridge Cemetery.
The family wishes to thank the caregivers of Wesbury for the fine care given Peter during the last 16 months of his life. Memorials may be made to The Wesbury Foundation, 31 N. Park Ave, Meadville, Pa. 16335 or John Stanley Macduff American Legion, Post 381, P.O. Box 31, Cambridge Springs, Pa. 16403. To send condolences, visit vanmatrefuneralhome.com.
