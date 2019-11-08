Margaret “Peggy” Green, 76, of Titusville passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, at her son’s home, Timothy Green, in Titusville.
Peggy was born on Aug. 30, 1943, in Titusville to the late Lyle and Isabelle Miller Peebles.
She was a graduate of Titusville High School.
Peggy earned her LPN license from Venango Co. Vo-Tech.
She worked as a nurse for the Venango County Nursing Home and later for 15 years at Titusville Area Hospital. Her love of nursing was evident in how she took care of her patients from the newborns to those who lived a full life. She loved being of service to others and co-workers. Her God given gifts of kindness, gentleness, understanding and love were widely known to those she took care of. It was not uncommon for her or her children to hear from former patients family members and receive a heartfelt thank you.
Peggy formerly attended the Utica and Titusville Presbyterian Churches.
She was a social member of the Bruce Shorts Post 5958 VFW, Cleo J Ross Post 368 American Legion, PNA and Titusville Moose.
Peggy loved to dance including tap dancing, and enjoyed listening to music, gardening, spending time at Finley Lake, New York, going to camp with Barb and family, and was especially proud of her sobriety each day for the past 19 years.
Peggy is survived by sons, Timothy Green and wife, Megan, Todd Green, Steven Green, all of Titusville, Gary Green and companion, Carrie Yeager, of Erie; a daughter, Jacqueline Holland Elliott and husband, Charles, of Conneaut Lake; nine grandchildren, Tyler, Haley, Zachary, Isabelle, Cassandra, Dylan, Sydney, Charles, Jacob; two sisters, Joan Warner and husband, Ron, of Zolfo Springs, Florida, Carol Kling, of Surprise, Arizona; her former husband, Timothy Green and wife, Fran, of Titusville; lifelong friends, Barb Hoepfl and family, Shelby Crippen, Flo Winkle Barnacle, Kathy Clark; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by a son, Jeffrey Green; and a brother, Richard G. Peebles, Jr.
Friends are invited to join the family for a memorial service Saturday, at 11 a.m., at Titusville First United Methodist Church, 302 W. Walnut St., Titusville, with Rev. Larry Reitz, officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Crawford County 417 N. Monroe St., Titusville, PA, 16354 or Fairview Cemetery c/o Pam Holcomb @Hasbrouck Sand & Gravel, 39887 State Highway 408, Titusville, PA, 16354.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville. If you would like to leave a condolence for the family, go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.