Peggy J. Jackson, 87, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, at her home in Walker, Louisiana, with her husband by her side.
She was born on Feb. 4, 1934, in Maidsville, West Virginia, to Gayle and Hazel Shockey Allhiser.
She is survived by her husband, Philip Jackson; two sons, Kenneth and Philip Jackson and their wives; six grandchildren; one great-grandchild; sister, Barnetta Nicols; brother, Albert “Sonny” Allhiser, as well as many other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Beatrice Byham and Gloria Stockwell; brother, William Allhiser, and other family members.
There will be a celebration of her life on Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Hydetown Baptist Church, Hydetown, Pa. In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation may be made to the American Cancer Society, ATTN: Relay for Life of Titusville, 320 Bilmar Drive, Pittsburgh, Pa. 15205.
