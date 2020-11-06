Joseph E. Burt, 83, of Pleasantville, passed away on Wednesday evening, Nov. 4, 2020, at his residence.
Joe was born on Sept. 3, 1937, in Rouseville, a son of the late Donald and Kathryn Sopher Burt. He was married to Mary Watson on Oct. 25, 1958, in Pleasantville.
Joe had attended the Pleasantville schools. He had been employed as a well tender for S&T Supply Co., from where he retired in 1999. Joe had also been employed as a logger, worked for Erie Lackawanna Railroad, the former Sylvania in Pleasantville, J. L. Beck and had owned the former Burt Pennzoil Station in Pleasantville for 11 years.
Joe had attended the Shamburg Christian Church. He was a member of the Rouseville Lodge No. 483 F. & A.M. He was also a member of the Zem Zem Shrine Club in Erie.
Joe enjoyed golfing and was a member of a men’s league at Green Acres. He was a member of the men’s bowling league at Lin Van Lanes in Titusville. Joe was an avid hunter and outdoorsman. He enjoyed riding his four-wheeler.
Joe was a giving person. He and his family hosted an annual haunted hayride at his residence, which generated donations to help the local community by gifting toys to children and tending to families in need.
Joe is survived by his wife, Mary; two daughters, Amber Theuret, of Pleasantville, and Krista Wiltrout and husband, Steve, of Conneaut Lake; a brother, Donald Burt, Jr., of Pleasantville; three sisters, Barb Burt, Kay Nuttall, and Debra Beightol, all of Pleasantville, and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Leann Burt.
No visitation will be observed. A celebration of Joe’s life will be held at a later date.
The family asks that memorials be made to the Pleasantville Volunteer Fire Dept., 157 W. State St., Pleasantville, Pa. 16354.
The Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, Pa. 16354, is in charge of arrangements.
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, visit garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
