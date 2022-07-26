Cheryl D. Lindstrom, 62, of Sheffield, Pa., died Thursday, July 21, 2022 at her residence.
She was born on Jan. 2, 1960 in Corry, Pa., a daughter of the late Archie J. Lewis and Roberta “Bobbie” J. (Buell) Lewis, of Corry.
Cheryl was raised and educated in Corry and graduated from Corry Area High School in 1977. After high school, she worked various jobs throughout her career. She was a nurse’s aide at the Corry Manor and Cambridge Corry, formerly Colonial Terrace, for many years. Cheryl was a bartender at The Diamond in Titusville and most recently a cook for The Shaw House in Sheffield.
She was a past member of the Corry Alliance Church. She enjoyed watching CBN, reading her Bible, Bingo, riding motorcycles, going to yard sales and antique shops, and camping. Cheryl was a praying mother and she loved her sons and grandchildren, she was extremely proud of them all. She was a well-liked person anywhere she went and could strike up a conversation with anyone.
Cheryl was preceded in death by her father, Archie J. Lewis and brother-in-law, Roger Hasbrouck.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by companion, Charlie Crooks, of Sheffield; five sons, Joseph S. Polach III, TSgt USAF, Christian D. Polach, MSgt USAF and his wife, Lindsey, Scott A. Lindstrom Jr. and his wife, Stephanie, Wesley J. Lindstrom, SSgt USMC and his wife ,Lace’e and Slate R. Lindstrom, all of Corry; two sisters, Joyce Borton and Karen Hasbrouck, both of Corry, and two brothers, Archie J. Lewis II and companion, Laurel, of Edinboro, Pa. and Adam J. Lewis, of Corry.
She is also survived by ten grandchildren, Joseph S. Polach IV, Joell Y. Polach, Jaryn B. Lindstrom, Jayden A. Lindstrom, Jaxtyn E. Lindstrom, Brayden M. Weidler, Brantley W. Weidler, Harper G. Lindstrom, Kamden M. Bloom, Haisley A. Lindstrom and several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
Family and friends may call at Bracken Funeral Home, Inc., 315 N. Center St, Corry, Pa. 16407, on Thursday, July 28, from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral service there at noon. Pastor Al Gernovich will officiate.
Burial will be in Pine Grove Cemetery, Corry, Pa.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family in care of Bracken Funeral Home.
To sign the guest book or send condolences, please visit brackenfh.com.
