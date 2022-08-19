James Eugene Lindquist, age 95, of Oil City, formerly of Venus, passed away surrounded by family on Aug. 17, 2022, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.
Born on May 25, 1927, in Grand Valley, Pa., he was a son of the late James O. and Pansy Litzinger Lindquist.
Jim served in the U.S. Army during WWII from 1945 to 1947.
He was employed by National Fuel as a well tender for 32 years and 11 months, retiring on April 1, 1984.
Jim was a member of the Oil City VFW Post 464, Pulaski Club, PNA, Eagles Club, Elks Club and the Moose Club.
One of Jim’s favorite past times was bowling. He was also very active in volunteering at local nursing homes and for the Butler and Erie VA.
Jim is survived by his siblings, Lucille Stephens, of Seneca, Judith Sandrock and husband, Ronald of Laurinburg, North Carolina, and Vicki Confer and husband, Robert, of Seneca.
Also surviving are numerous nieces and nephews.
He was a beloved son, brother, uncle and friend to many.
In addition to his parents, Jim is preceded in death by a sister, Lillian Dean and her husband, John, a brother, Arthur W. Lindquist and his wife, Jeannine, and a brother-in-law, Richard Stephens.
A visitation will be held at Morrison Funeral Home on Tuesday, Aug. 23, from noon to 1 p.m,, with funeral services following at 1 p.m. Full military honors will be accorded by the V.E.T.S. Honor Guard at the funeral home.
Interment will be in Cheney Cemetery.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at the Oil City Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center for the loving care they gave Jim for the last five and a half years. If desired, memorial contributions may be made in Jim’s name to the Oil City Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, Memory Unit, 1293 Grandview Road, Oil City, Pa. 16301.
Morrison Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be left at morrisonhome.com.
